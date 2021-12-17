Verus Financial Partners Inc. Purchases New Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 41,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,528,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,167,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $19,731,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $18,086,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $18,017,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $25.57 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $27.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.21.

