ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ViacomCBS shares have underperformed the industry year to date. Continued heavy investments in streaming service, Paramount+, is expected to weigh on profit margins. The company faces stiff competition in the streaming space from the likes of Netflix and Disney+. Declining audience ratings for cable networks doesn’t bode well for ViacomCBS’ advertising business. Also, a leveraged balance sheet is a major concern. Notably, asset quality is also not good due to high levels of goodwill and net intangible assets. Nonetheless, ViacomCBS’ solid cable network portfolio is a major growth driver. Growing traction of Showtime, BET, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon is expected to boost top-line growth. Higher Affiliate, domestic-streaming and digital-video revenues are major positives. The addition of Pluto TV has been a key catalyst.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.04.

VIAC stock opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

