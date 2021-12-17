Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of DSP stock opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $512.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.69. Viant Technology has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $69.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Viant Technology had a net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Viant Technology will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,192,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 19.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

