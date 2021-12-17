Viberate Price Tops $0.0387 on Exchanges (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Viberate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. Viberate has a market capitalization of $7.61 million and approximately $768,286.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Viberate has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00039249 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.81 or 0.00202119 BTC.

Viberate Profile

Viberate (VIB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

