Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Shares Gap Up to $10.76

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.76, but opened at $11.29. Vicarious Surgical shares last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 986 shares changing hands.

RBOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicarious Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

The company has a current ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBOT. VK Services LLC acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,386,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,472,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,496,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,083,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $540,000.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

