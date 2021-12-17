VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on December 20th

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

NASDAQ CIZ opened at $33.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.37. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $35.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.58% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

