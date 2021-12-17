VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

CIZ stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.37. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $35.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.52% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

