VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.209 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

NASDAQ CSA opened at $66.28 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $52.54 and a 12-month high of $71.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 3.13% of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

