View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Stock Price Down 5.4%

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)’s stock price was down 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 29,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,187,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VIEW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of View from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of View from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get View alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIEW. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of View in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of View in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of View in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of View in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of View in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About View (NASDAQ:VIEW)

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.