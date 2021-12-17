Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) Short Interest Update

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Vifor Pharma alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNHAY remained flat at $$34.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. Vifor Pharma has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $34.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.60.

Vifor Pharma AG is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of therapeutic products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Europe, USA, Rest of World, and Group. The firm offers products for iron deficiency, nephrology, and cardio-renal therapies.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Vifor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vifor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.