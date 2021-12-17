Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Cut to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vifor Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of GNHAF opened at $144.50 on Tuesday. Vifor Pharma has a 12-month low of $112.75 and a 12-month high of $148.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.38.

Vifor Pharma AG is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of therapeutic products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Europe, USA, Rest of World, and Group. The firm offers products for iron deficiency, nephrology, and cardio-renal therapies.

