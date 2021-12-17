Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) vs. Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Critical Comparison

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) and Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and Ambev’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vintage Wine Estates $220.74 million 2.75 $9.87 million N/A N/A Ambev $11.33 billion 3.87 $2.21 billion $0.18 15.50

Ambev has higher revenue and earnings than Vintage Wine Estates.

Profitability

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and Ambev’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vintage Wine Estates N/A N/A N/A Ambev 22.81% 19.83% 12.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vintage Wine Estates and Ambev, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vintage Wine Estates 0 0 4 0 3.00 Ambev 1 5 2 0 2.13

Vintage Wine Estates presently has a consensus target price of 14.63, suggesting a potential upside of 45.67%. Ambev has a consensus target price of $3.53, suggesting a potential upside of 26.64%. Given Vintage Wine Estates’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vintage Wine Estates is more favorable than Ambev.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.1% of Ambev shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ambev beats Vintage Wine Estates on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

About Ambev

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division. The CAC segment includes its direct operations in the Dominican Republic, Saint Vincent, Antigua, Dominica, Cuba, Guatemala, Barbados, and Panama. The Canada segment covers includes domestic sales in Canada and some exports to the United States market. The Canada segment represents the Labatt’s operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.