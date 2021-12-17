Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $91,000 in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 128.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 108,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 11.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,154,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,259,000 after acquiring an additional 223,627 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,190,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 8.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 210,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 16,543 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 65.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 111,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 44,223 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BDTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

