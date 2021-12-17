Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Shares in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in MultiPlan by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in MultiPlan by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,839 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in MultiPlan by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO James M. Head acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

MPLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

NYSE MPLN opened at $4.13 on Friday. MultiPlan Co. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $9.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.53 and a beta of -0.21.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $288.21 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

