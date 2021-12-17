Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Shares Up 2.6%

Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT)’s share price shot up 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $10.21. 81 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 459,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEAT. William Blair began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vivid Seats presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

In other news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $365,071,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

