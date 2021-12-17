Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 2,389 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $29,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,529,000 after purchasing an additional 711,248 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,334,000 after purchasing an additional 87,999 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,465,000 after purchasing an additional 219,085 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,481,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 488,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

SEDG stock opened at $287.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 107.91, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.07. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.77.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $1,056,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $8,872,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,305 shares of company stock worth $15,676,312 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SEDG. Citigroup boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $360.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $318.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.83.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

