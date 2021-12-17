Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 56,821 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 27.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 263,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,821 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $36,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 232.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG opened at $161.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $389.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $161.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

