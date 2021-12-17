Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,965 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,163 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $43,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

NYSE DIS opened at $148.75 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $270.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

