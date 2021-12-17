Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $403.75 Million Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,076,910 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,956,828 shares during the quarter. UBS Group makes up approximately 3.6% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.72% of UBS Group worth $403,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in UBS Group by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in UBS Group by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in UBS Group by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UBS shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.98.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average is $16.69.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. UBS Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

