Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $45.84 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 610,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,980 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $45,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Bell Bank boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 35.9% during the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.53%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.