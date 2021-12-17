Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,083 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,522 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $60,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR opened at $111.35 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.75 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.30%.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

