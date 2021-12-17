Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $144,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total value of $38,862,810.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,518,971 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,896.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,903.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,765.37. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.