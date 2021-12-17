Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,915 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.9% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $104,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after acquiring an additional 334,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,574,365,000 after acquiring an additional 31,814 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,052,696,000 after acquiring an additional 239,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,549,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,412,873,000 after acquiring an additional 70,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $926.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,027.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $807.56. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $930.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.98, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $801.97.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 295,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $969.83, for a total value of $286,307,393.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,693,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,273,899 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

