Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vor Biopharma Inc. is a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Vor Biopharma Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

VOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Shares of Vor Biopharma stock opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97. Vor Biopharma has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $63.62.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vor Biopharma news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth $46,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter worth $398,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 31.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 20.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter worth $187,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

