Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 34.4% over the last three years.

Get Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

NYSE:IGD opened at $6.02 on Friday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.