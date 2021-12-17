Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.229 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 21.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE IDE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.67. The company had a trading volume of 37,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,903. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average of $12.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 12.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 24,974 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

