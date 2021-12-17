Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Short Interest Down 34.1% in November

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,566,100 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the November 15th total of 2,377,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,589,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Voyager Digital stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. Voyager Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Digital in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Voyager Digital from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $29.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Voyager Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.82.

Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

