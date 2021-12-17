VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Position Increased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 194.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in VSE were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in VSE by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in VSE by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in VSE by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in VSE by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in VSE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sidoti started coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

VSE stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $708.57 million, a P/E ratio of 79.63 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VSE Co. has a 1-year low of $34.03 and a 1-year high of $65.42.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.15 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.43%.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

