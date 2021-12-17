Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.46

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.46 and last traded at $37.85, with a volume of 38008 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wal-Mart de México from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Grupo Santander began coverage on Wal-Mart de México in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Get Wal-Mart de México alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart de México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart de México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.