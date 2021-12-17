Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,913 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Walmart by 13.6% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 235,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,831,000 after acquiring an additional 28,155 shares in the last quarter. Canal Insurance CO raised its position in Walmart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 30,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.6% during the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 83,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.4% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,932 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $43,882,676.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total value of $55,118,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,855,124 shares of company stock worth $818,160,388. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $143.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

