Warburg Research Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €82.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($92.13) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($87.64) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Basf has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €82.07 ($92.21).

BAS stock opened at €60.34 ($67.80) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The company has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60. Basf has a 12 month low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($81.89). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of €64.83.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

