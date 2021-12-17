Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) CEO Sells $3,001,183.39 in Stock

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 67,579 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $3,001,183.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Neil Harris Blumenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 172,124 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $7,917,704.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 80,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $3,768,800.00.

Shares of WRBY opened at $43.89 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.29.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.09 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WRBY shares. Cowen started coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,771,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth about $3,036,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth about $1,654,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth about $13,709,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth about $53,050,000.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

