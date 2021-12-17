Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Director Joel E. Cutler Sells 13,667 Shares

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Director Joel E. Cutler sold 13,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $588,637.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:WRBY traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.77. 2,880,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,600. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.29. Warby Parker Inc has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.09 million. Warby Parker’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRBY. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warby Parker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth about $882,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth about $987,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth about $1,313,000.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

