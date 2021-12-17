Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Receives $63.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WRBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “inline” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Shares of WRBY opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. Warby Parker has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.29.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.09 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired 109,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.04 per share, with a total value of $5,938,455.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 67,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $3,001,183.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,354,621 shares of company stock worth $68,873,962 and have sold 589,181 shares worth $27,121,695.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth approximately $882,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth approximately $987,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth approximately $988,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.