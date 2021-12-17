Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 77,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,877,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 14,904.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 71,540 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.2% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 49,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 89,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of WM opened at $166.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.16. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

