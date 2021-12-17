Wayfair (NYSE:W) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.43.

Shares of W opened at $189.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.77 and its 200 day moving average is $273.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 242.96 and a beta of 2.93. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $184.29 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $170,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.95, for a total value of $1,462,455.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,392 shares of company stock worth $25,642,844 over the last ninety days. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 55.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

