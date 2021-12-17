Wayfair (NYSE:W) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock.

W has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered Wayfair from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $265.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wayfair from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $295.43.

Wayfair stock opened at $189.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 242.96 and a beta of 2.93. Wayfair has a one year low of $184.29 and a one year high of $369.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.77 and a 200 day moving average of $273.06.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total value of $182,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 3,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $1,017,649.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,392 shares of company stock worth $25,642,844. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wayfair by 21.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Wayfair by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,228 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Wayfair by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Wayfair by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

