WaykiChain Market Cap Reaches $40.52 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $40.52 million and $19.60 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WaykiChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00039078 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.36 or 0.00202046 BTC.

WaykiChain (CRYPTO:WICC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

