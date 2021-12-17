WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Acquired by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $746,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 stock opened at $233.54 on Friday. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88 and a beta of -0.23.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $115.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.50 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

