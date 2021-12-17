WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $98.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.21. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.728 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

A number of analysts have commented on WEC shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

