Wedbush Trims Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Target Price to $10.00

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.39.

Shares of NASDAQ FRLN opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03. Freeline Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $18.88.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15. Equities research analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRLN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,427,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 47,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

