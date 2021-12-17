Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Up 140.2% in November

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, an increase of 140.2% from the November 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,264 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,732 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 12.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,781 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 17.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:EAD opened at $8.64 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $9.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.0606 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

