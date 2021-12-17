Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Up 131.5% in November

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 131.5% from the November 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:ERH opened at $14.82 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $15.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0743 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 145,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

