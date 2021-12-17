Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Price Target to $46.00

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Delek Logistics Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

DKL stock opened at $44.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.06. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.87. Delek Logistics Partners has a twelve month low of $29.32 and a twelve month high of $51.56.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $189.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.75 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 151.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after buying an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 25,762 shares during the last quarter. 10.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

