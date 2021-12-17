Wells Fargo & Company Increases Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $69.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its recent acquisition of Midwest Motor Express shows the commitment to grow its LTL business and diversify its business mix. He believes this new revenue mix shift warrants a higher multiple given the premium the market has given LTL carriers over the last few years. Finally, Stifel Europe upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of KNX stock opened at $59.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.67 and its 200 day moving average is $51.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $39.17 and a 12-month high of $61.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,222. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.