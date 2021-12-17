Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARES. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $75.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.63. Ares Management has a one year low of $44.43 and a one year high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.44 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $2,464,459.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,404 shares of company stock valued at $18,219,189. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

