Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

DRE stock opened at $62.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.62. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $63.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.48.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRE. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 513.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

