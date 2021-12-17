Wells Fargo & Company Trims Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Target Price to $15.00

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BLND has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blend Labs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Blend Labs from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.56.

NYSE:BLND opened at $7.29 on Monday. Blend Labs has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,557 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $37,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. 18.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

