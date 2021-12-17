Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the November 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 1,945.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 411,112 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,289,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,005,000 after buying an additional 709,708 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 127,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter.

WIW stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,372. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $13.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

