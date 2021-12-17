Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $6,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FICO. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,031,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 634,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,888,000 after acquiring an additional 51,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,092,000 after acquiring an additional 51,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 233,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.71.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $408.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $342.89 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $389.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

